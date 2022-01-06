Brazil industrial output drops 0.2% in November, marking sixth monthly fall
By Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil slipped 0.2% in November, against forecasts of slight growth, marking a sixth consecutive monthly fall and highlighting persistent weakness in the sector.
Brazil, which is in a technical recession and is struggling with double digit inflation, has seen a steep rise in borrowing costs that affects companies and consumers.
The median estimate for industrial output in November, in a Reuters poll of economists, was for a rise of 0.1%.
Government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday that the year-on-year decline in November was 4.4%, more than the 4.2% fall forecast in a Reuters poll.
Industrial output is still down 4.3% from the February 2020 level, before the COVID-19 pandemic began to severely affect economic activity, IBGE said.
Among the 26 sectors surveyed, 12 registered a decline in production in November, with rubber and plastic products (-4.8%) and metallurgy (-3.0%) among the biggest losses.
On the other hand, auto and auto parts output rose 2.9%, the first positive result since April 2021, IBGE said.
Among the four broad categories surveyed, capital goods production fell 3.0% on the month, while durable goods increased 0.5%. Nondurable goods and intermediate goods showed stability.
