Brazil industrial output down on higher costs, input issues

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell more than expected in June, marking the first monthly drop since January as the sector faces higher costs and supply issues, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, and sparking cloudier forecasts on the wider economy.

Production fell 0.4% in June from May, deeper than market expectations of a 0.2% drop. On a yearly basis, it fell 0.5%, while economists polled by Reuters again had forecast a 0.2% decrease.

IBGE said the monthly drop came on the back of rising production costs and due to companies struggling to get components for final assembly, leading to plant shutdowns and working-hour cuts.

Research manager Andre Macedo also mentioned high interest rates, elevated inflation levels and lower family income as some of the wider factors affecting Brazil's industry on the demand side.

Economists say they now fear the latest industrial output data may signal a looming economic downturn.

"Taken together with softer surveys last month, (the fall) provides further evidence that the economy is losing momentum," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"GDP growth in the second half of the year is set to be much weaker than in the first half".

Industrial output in Latin America's largest economy remains 1.5% below pre-pandemic levels from February 2020, and 18% below the May 2011 peak, according to IBGE.

