Brazil industrial output down 0.6% in August

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell 0.6% in August from July, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, erasing the previous month's gains but still in line with market expectations.

The monthly performance was dragged down mainly by three sectors accounting for more than a third of Brazil's entire industrial production, IBGE noted - oil products, food, and extractivism.

Lower gasoline, diesel, and ethanol output led the oil and biofuels sector to a 4.2% drop from July, the agency said, while the food industry posted a 2.6% drop in the period.

On a yearly basis, however, production rose 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3% increase.

IBGE's research manager Andre Macedo said in a report that Brazil's industrial output has been gaining momentum throughout 2022, with positive readings in five of the first eight months of the year.

The August drop, he said, was very concentrated, as "only eight of the 26 activities surveyed posted negative readings".

Even so, the industrial sector may have been a drag on the Brazilian economy over the third quarter as a whole, considering that the August data wiped out July's gains, said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"That said, the surprisingly strong surveys for other parts of the economy suggest that GDP growth held up relatively well last quarter," Jackson added in a note to clients.

