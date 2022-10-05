Brazil industrial output down 0.6% in August

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell 0.6% in August from July, in line with market expectations, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, IBGE added, production rose 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3% increase.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Gabriel Araujo)

