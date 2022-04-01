Brazil industrial output beats forecasts with 0.7% growth in February

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose above expectations in February, driven by positive data in all categories surveyed, although the sector has still not managed to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial output grew 0.7% in February from the prior month, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, above the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise of 0.3%.

The performance was mainly supported by a 5.3% increase in extractive industries and a 2.4% expansion in food products.

But IBGE said industrial output is still 2.6% below the level seen in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the largest economy in Latin America, and 18.9% below its peak in May 2011.

Compared to February 2021, industrial output declined 4.3%, less than the 5.2% drop predicted by analysts.

The central bank recently estimated a 0.3% decline in industrial output this year, an improvement on the 1.3% contraction seen in its previous projection.

Policymakers have warned, however, that tighter financial conditions, higher input prices and uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine could hamper growth throughout the year.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.