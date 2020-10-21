Brazil industrial confidence rises to highest since 2011

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial confidence in October rose to its highest in over nine years, a survey showed on Wednesday, as the sector continues to rebound strongly from the coronavirus lockdown and lead the wider economic recovery.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas's national industrial confidence index for October rose to a seasonally adjusted 110.7 from 106.7 in September, according to preliminary figures. If confirmed, this will be the index's highest reading since April 2011.

As the FGV chart shows, confidence has continued to rise and recovered all the record ground lost earlier this year as the pandemic brought industrial activity across the country to a virtual standstill.

The rise was driven mainly by business's positive outlook for the current situation, whose sub-index rose 5.9 points to 113.2, while the expectations index rose 2.2 points to 108.1, FGV said.

Brazilian manufacturing is expanding at a record pace, according to the latest IHS Markit purchasing managers' indexes, with employment growth at a decade high and export orders rising for the first time in a year.

Despite the recovery in confidence, Brazilian industry is on course for an extremely tough year. The central bank expects industrial production this year to shrink by 4.7%, although that is less than the 8.5% contraction predicted earlier this year.

Brazil industrial confidencehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Tde631

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

