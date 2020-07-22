Brazil industrial confidence jumps in July, up for 3rd month in a row

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial confidence rose sharply in July, a survey showed on Wednesday, extending the rebound initiated in May as the outlook for the coming months across the sector continued to brighten.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas's national industrial confidence index jumped to 90.1 in July from 77.6 in June, according to preliminary figures, signifying that 74% of the of the March-April decline has now been recovered.

At 90.1, industrial confidence is at a level similar to where it was in early 2017 when Brazil was emerging from the deep recession of the previous two years.

The broad rise was largely driven by a jump in the expectations index to 90.8 from 76.2, FGV said. Large parts of Brazilian business are reopening from the coronavirus lockdown, even as the number of cases and deaths continues to rise.

Capacity utilization rose 5.8 percentage points to 72.4%, the survey showed. If this preliminary figure is confirmed, it will be only 3.8 pp lower than the pre-crisis 76.2% in February, but still 7.4 pp below the historical average between January 2001 and March 2020.

Brazilian industry is still on course for one of its worst years on record. Last month the central bank cut its 2020 industrial production forecast to -8.5% from -0.5% as predicted in March.

