Brazil industrial confidence highest in over 10 years - FGV

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial confidence in December rose to its highest in over a decade, a survey showed on Monday, as the sector continues to rebound strongly from the coronavirus lockdown and lead a wider economic recovery.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas's national industrial confidence index for December rose for the eighth straight month to a seasonally adjusted 114.9 from 113.1 in November, its highest reading since May 2010.

As the FGV chart shows, confidence has continued to rise and recovered all the record ground lost earlier this year as the pandemic brought industrial activity across the country to a virtual standstill.

Twelve of the 19 sectors surveyed showed a rise in confidence, with 17 of them at levels higher than February just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the current situation and three- to six-month outlooks brightened, the survey showed.

