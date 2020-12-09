Brazil increases meat supply despite pandemic, ABPA says

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's meat producers increased output for world markets this year and will maintain strong production next year, even though they face continued challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's meat lobby ABPA said on Wednesday.

Chicken output likely grew by as much 4.2% to 13.8 million tonnes this year, projections released on Wednesday for the full year showed. Exports may total 4.23 million tonnes in 2020, a 0.5% projected rise. China and Saudi Arabia bought the bulk of Brazil's chicken exports, ABPA said

Pork production could total 4.3 million tonnes, an 8% rise, ABPA data for 2020 showed. Pork exports may reach 1.03 million tonnes this year, a 37% projected rise and an all-time record, with China accounting for 50% of demand in the first 11 months of the year, ABPA said.

ABPA President Ricardo Santin said although companies performed generally well during the crisis, challenges remained. These include higher grain costs and doubts related to the government's cash aid program, which helped low-income Brazilians to buy food during the initial months of the pandemic.

In 2021, Brazil's pork and chicken production will continue to be strong, as will exports.

Brazil is poised to raise chicken output by up to 5.5% next year, to 14.5 million tonnes. Exports could grow by 3.6% to 4.35 million tonnes, ABPA said.

For pork, Brazil's production may grow by 3.5% to 4.4 million tonnes in 2021, while exports may reach 1.1 million tonnes next year, a 10% rise, ABPA said.

