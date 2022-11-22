Brazil incoming govt to revoke current admin's biodiesel mandate decision

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government will look to revoke the current administration's decision to keep the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, a member of the transition team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday.

Senator Carlos Favaro's remarks at an event came a day after President Jair Bolsonaro's government decided to keep the biodiesel mandate at 10% for the first three months of 2023 before increasing it to 15% from April on.

The decision angered the biodiesel industry, with producers association Aprobio saying it could represent a "death blow to the entire sector". Bolsonaro will leave office on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Editing by Steven Grattan)

