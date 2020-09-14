US Markets

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index up 2.15% in July - central bank

Economic activity in Brazil rose a seasonally-adjusted 2.15% in July, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, less than the 3.4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 4.9% compared with the same month a year ago, and is down 2.9% on an accumulated 12-month basis, the central bank said.

