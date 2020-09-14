Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index up 2.15% in July - central bank
BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose a seasonally-adjusted 2.15% in July, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, less than the 3.4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 4.9% compared with the same month a year ago, and is down 2.9% on an accumulated 12-month basis, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
