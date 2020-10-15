US Markets

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index up 1.06% in August - central bank

Economic activity in Brazil rose a seasonally-adjusted 1.06% in August, a central bank indicator showed on Thursday, less than the 1.6% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), was down 3.92% compared with the same month a year ago, down 3.09% on a cumulative 12-month basis, the central bank said.

