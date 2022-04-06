Brazil household electricity bills to fall by around 20%

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Wednesday said household electricity bills will fall by about 20% after an additional charge in place since September is dropped on April 16 thanks to recovering water levels in reservoirs at hydroelectric power stations.

"The electricity bill will have a reduction of about 20%," President Jair Bolsonaro said in a tweet.

Bolsonaro said it will no longer be necessary to activate additional thermal generation to balance the lack of water at hydroelectric plants - a measure that typically elevates prices.

"With the reduction of more expensive thermoelectric generation and the increased production of hydroelectric plants and other renewable sources, costs will be lower during the next dry period, which runs from May to November, which will translate into lower tariffs for consumers," he said.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy echoed the president's tweets in a statement saying there will be an average reduction of around 20% in household electricity bills after the additional charge is dropped on April 16.

