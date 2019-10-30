Brazil house speaker says tax reform is priority in Congress

US Markets

Brazil's lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday that the tax reform is currently a priority for the National Congress and that an administrative overhaul to contain the growth of payroll spending will be carried out next year.

"No other reform is more important than the tax reform," he said in an interview to TV channel GloboNews.

"In the administrative and pension reforms we target mostly middle-upper sectors of public service and a part of society, while in tax reform it is time for the major businessmen to give their contribution," Maia added.

Maia emphasized the urgency to reorganize the tax system by simplifying it without increasing the tax burden.

