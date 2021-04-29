Brazil hospital chains Care and Kora postpone IPOs

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Two Brazilian hospital and healthcare companies have decided to postpone their initial public offerings, mentioning a challenging environment to price their shares, according to securities filings late on Wednesday.

Hospital Care Caledonia SA HCAR3.SA, which has Brazilian private equity firm Crescera, was planning to price its IPO on Wednesday, aiming to raise roughly 790 million reais ($147.14 million) while Kora Saude Participacoes SA KRSA3.SA, backed by U.S. private equity firm HIG Capital, had planned to price its shares today in a 1.6 billion reais IPO.

Both companies said they may relaunch the IPOs within 60 days.

Many Brazilian companies are facing low demand from investors for their shares in IPOs amid the country's snowballing pandemic and political turmoil. nL1N2M61DF

($1 = 5.3690 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

