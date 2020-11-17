Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or seeks $23 bln valuation in IPO

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3 filed for an initial public offering that may value it at roughly 128 billion reais ($23.63 billion), a securities filing showed late on Monday.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Carlyle and Singaporean state investor GIC, plans to sell its shares at between 48.91 and 64.35 reais each. The final price will be set on Dec. 8.

Rede D'or plans to sell 145,677,487 new shares initially to raise up to 9.4 billion reais, in the biggest IPO by a Brazilian company this year. The offering may grow by 35%, considering overallotments, in which shareholders may partially sell their stakes in the hospital chain.

The hospital chain said it intends to use the proceeds to build new hospitals and also to acquire new businesses, such as health insurance brokers and hospitals.

Rede D'Or reported revenue of 9.8 billion reais in the first nine months of 2020 and a net income of 156.5 million reais.

($1 = 5.4160 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

