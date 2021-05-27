US Markets

Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or raises $339 mln in share offering -filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA priced Wednesday's follow-on offering to its December flotation at 71 reais per share, the company said in a securities filing.

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA RDOR3.SA priced Wednesday's follow-on offering to its December flotation at 71 reais per share, the company said in a securities filing.

The company raised 1.8 billion reais ($339 million) in the offering issuing new shares, Rede D'Or added. Proceeds will be used for M&A and to build new hospitals and expand existing ones.

Current shareholders also sold part of their stakes and raised 3.1 billion reais ($590 million), with a total amount of $920 mln raised in the transaction.

($1 = 5.2548 reais)

