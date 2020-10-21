Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or plans to increase stake in Qualicorp - filing
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or said on Wednesday it is seeking to increase its stake in healthcare insurance broker Qualicorp SA QUAL3.SA, according to a securities filing.
Rede D'Or, which is seeking antitrust approval for a deal, already holds a 10% stake in Qualicorp.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.