Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or plans to increase stake in Qualicorp - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or said on Wednesday it is seeking to increase its stake in healthcare insurance broker Qualicorp SA QUAL3.SA, according to a securities filing.

Rede D'Or, which is seeking antitrust approval for a deal, already holds a 10% stake in Qualicorp.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

