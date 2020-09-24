Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or confirms IPO plans

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that it is planning an initial public offering.

The company, which has as shareholders founder family Moll, private equity firm Carlyle and Singapore state investor GIC, did not unveil when it plans its debut on the stock exchange or the amount of money it intends to raise.

Reuters reported in August that Rede D'Or had hired banks for an IPO, seeking a valuation of at least 100 billion reais ($17.96 billion).

($1 = 5.5690 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

