US Markets

Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or confirms IPO plans

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that it is planning an initial public offering.

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that it is planning an initial public offering.

The company, which has as shareholders founder family Moll, private equity firm Carlyle and Singapore state investor GIC, did not unveil when it plans its debut on the stock exchange or the amount of money it intends to raise.

Reuters reported in August that Rede D'Or had hired banks for an IPO, seeking a valuation of at least 100 billion reais ($17.96 billion).

($1 = 5.5690 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular