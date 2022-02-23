Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or buys insurer SulAmerica for $2.6 bln

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire insurer SulAmerica Seguros SA SULA11.SA in a 13 billion-real ($2.6 billion) deal.

The purchase extends a trend for consolidation in the Brazilian healthcare sector, with Rede D'or being one of the most active companies in M&A in recent years.

According to securities filings from both companies, SulAmerica will be absorbed by Rede D'or and its shareholders will receive new Rede D'or common shares equivalent to a 13.5% stake in the combined company.

The exchange ratio of the deal is based on the closing price of Sulamerica's shares on Feb. 18 plus a 49.3% premium, around 38.44 reais per share. At this price, Sul America is valued at 13 billion reais.

The insurer's shareholders will receive 0.25610 new shares in Rede D'Or for each Sulamerica share.

The two companies said in filings that the move "is based on strategic pillars focused on the expansion and alignment of their health ecosystems."

The transaction needs to be approved by shareholders and several Brazilian regulators.

Shares in Sulamerica jumped 25.1% in the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, while Rede D'or rose 8.8%.

($1 = 5.0097 reais)

