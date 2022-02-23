US Markets

Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer Sulamerica -report

Peter Frontini Reuters
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or SA RDOR3.SA acquired insurer Sulamerica Seguros SULA11.SA in a share swap deal, according to a report on Wednesday from local newspaper O Globo.

The report said that according to the terms of the deal, both companies will continue to operate independently.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

