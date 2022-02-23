Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer Sulamerica -report
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or SA RDOR3.SA acquired insurer Sulamerica Seguros SULA11.SA in a share swap deal, according to a report on Wednesday from local newspaper O Globo.
The report said that according to the terms of the deal, both companies will continue to operate independently.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)
((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.