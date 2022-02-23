US Markets

Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer SulAmerica in share swap deal

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or announced on Wednesday it reached a deal to acquire the insurer SulAmerica Seguros SA in a share swap deal.

SulAmerica will be absorbed by Rede D'or and its shareholders will receive new common shares issued by Rede D'or in exchange for the common or preferred shares of SulAmerica, according to a securities filing.

