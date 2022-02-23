Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer SulAmerica in share swap deal

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or RDOR3.SA announced on Wednesday it reached a deal to acquire the insurer SulAmerica Seguros SA SULA11.SA in a share swap deal.

SulAmerica will be absorbed by Rede D'or and its shareholders will receive new common shares issued by Rede D'or in exchange for the common or preferred shares of SulAmerica, according to a securities filing.

