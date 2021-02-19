Brazil hospital Care Caledonia files plans for IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital Care Caledonia filed plans for an initial public offering on Friday, according to the securities regulator, adding to a wave of companies going public so far this year in Latin America's largest economy.

Care Caledonia said it would use proceeds from the IPO for acquisitions and to fund an expansion.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)

