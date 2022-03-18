Brazil homebuilder mulls U.S. subsidiary IPO, newspaper says
SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA MRVE3.SA is readying its U.S.-based subsidiary AHS for an initial public offering (IPO), newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday.
MRV is not expected to list AHS in the short term given current market volatility, but is already working on a plan for such a move, the report said. It added that the firm is also mulling issuing AHS debt and even looking for a partner ahead of the potential IPO.
MRV did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
