Brazil homebuilder mulls U.S. subsidiary IPO, newspaper says

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA is readying its U.S.-based subsidiary AHS for an initial public offering (IPO), newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

MRV is not expected to list AHS in the short term given current market volatility, but is already working on a plan for such a move, the report said. It added that the firm is also mulling issuing AHS debt and even looking for a partner ahead of the potential IPO.

MRV did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano)

