Brazil homebuilder mulls U.S. subsidiary IPO, company says

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA MRVE3.SA is readying its U.S.-based subsidiary AHS for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

The statement confirms a news report in newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo earlier in the day describing such move.

In an emailed message, MRV reaffirmed AHS's intention to attract a strategic partner in the short term and do an IPO in the medium term.

MRV added that funds raised in such deals "would be necessary to take advantage of the great potential existing in the U.S. market."

