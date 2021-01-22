Brazil homebuilder HBR raises $136 mln in IPO - filing

US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA raised 729.6 million reais ($136.36 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company priced its shares at 19.1 reais each.

($1 = 5.3506 reais)

