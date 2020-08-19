US Markets

Brazil homebuilder Gafisa proposes merging with Tecnisa -filing

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa has sent a proposal to the board of directors of rival Tecnisa SA calling for a merger of the two companies, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, Tecnisa TCSA3.SA said the unsolicited proposal was unexpected, adding it lacked details regarding the structure of any tentative deal, as well as a value for such a transaction.

Tecnisa's shares opened nearly 7% higher and those of Gafisa rose 4% in early morning trading following the announcement of the potential deal.

Describing the potential deal as "transformational," Gafisa said its structure will guarantee all that Tecnisa shareholders receive equal treatment if the negotations bear fruit.

Gafisa also said in its proposal that the next steps would depend on negotiations between the executives of the two companies.

