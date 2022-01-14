Brazil homebuilder Cyrela's launches and sales down in Q4 2021

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA CYRE3.SA announced late on Thursday that its launches and net sales decreased in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier.

According to an operational preview, Cyrela has launched 17 projects in the quarter, totaling 2.55 billion reais ($460 million), down 11.1% year-on-year but up 16% from the previous quarter.

Contracted net sales reached 1.58 billion reais in the fourth quarter, a 15.4% decrease from the same period of 2020, Cyrela added.

In 2021 overall, Cyrela's launched potential sales value (PSV) of about 7.12 billion reais, a 21.6% rise versus 2020, while net sales were up 12.2% to 5.53 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5442 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

