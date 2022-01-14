Brazil homebuilder Cyrela's launches and sales down in Q4 2021

US Markets

Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA announced late on Thursday that its launches and net sales decreased in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier.

According to an operational preview, Cyrela has launched 17 projects in the quarter, totaling 2.55 billion reais ($460 million), down 11.1% year-on-year but up 16% from the previous quarter.

Contracted net sales reached 1.58 billion reais in the fourth quarter, a 15.4% decrease from the same period of 2020, Cyrela added.

In 2021 overall, Cyrela's launched potential sales value (PSV) of about 7.12 billion reais, a 21.6% rise versus 2020, while net sales were up 12.2% to 5.53 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5442 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

