Brazil holds interest rates, removes "forward guidance"

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday for a fourth meeting, as expected, but removed its "forward guidance" to keep borrowing costs low for a long time, as inflation expectations have risen toward target over the next two years.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', said its decision was unanimous and that uncertainties about economic growth continue to justify the current monetary stimulus, but the conditions for keeping forward guidance were no longer met.

"The forward guidance no longer holds and, henceforth, monetary policy will follow the usual analysis of the balance of risks for the prospective inflation," policymakers wrote.

Copom repeated its view that the recent spike in inflation was temporary, albeit more persistent than expected, and that it will continue to monitor developments closely, "in particular the core inflation readings."

Policymakers added that several measures of underlying inflation are "above the range compatible with meeting the inflation target."

Using market-based forecasts for interest rates and an exchange rate starting at 5.35 reais per dollar, Copom sees inflation around 3.6% this year and 3.4% next year.

Brazil's official inflation targets for this year, 2022 and 2023 are 3.75%, 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively, with a 1.5 percentage point margin for error on either side.

It was the fourth consecutive policy meeting in which Copom has left the Selic rate at 2.00%, after cutting it to the all-time low in August. The decision to hold the rate was expected by all 32 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

