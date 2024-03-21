Brazil holds growth forecasts at 2.2% for 2024, 2.8% for 2025

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5, context in paragraphs 7-8

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry held its projections for economic growth of 2.2% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025, in line with its estimates in November, the ministry's economic policy secretariat said on Thursday.

The maintenance of this year's forecast, anticipated by Reuters on Friday, follows a rebalancing of expectations, with the government forecasting a 1.3% decline in the farming sector, from a 0.5% growth previously, due to lower forecasts for the 2024 harvest.

At the same time, the ministry has upgraded the estimated expansion for both services (2.4% from 2.2% previously) and industry (2.5% from 2.4%).

The secretariat said the reduction in delinquency and the monetary easing cycle increased the expansion of consumer credit at the beginning of this year, which is expected to drive retail and other service activities.

"Stimuli are also expected to come from the real expansion of income, with the payment of court-ordered debts and the continuation of a net positive job creation trend in the labor market," it added.

The ministry forecast 3.5% inflation this year, declining to 3.1% next year, compared with an official target of 3%.

The updated projections are used in the government's bimonthly revenue and expenditure report for 2024.

The document, set to be released on Friday, is deemed significant in analyzing the feasibility of the government's fiscal target to eliminate the primary deficit this year, a goal that private economists have treated with skepticism.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Brad Haynes and Barbara Lewis)

