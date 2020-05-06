Brazil hits new daily record for novel coronavirus cases

US Markets

Brazil registered a record 10,503 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 615 deaths, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Overall, the nation has registered 125,218 cases and 8,536 deaths due to the virus. New cases rose roughly 9.2% over the last 24 hours, while deaths increased roughly 7.8%.

