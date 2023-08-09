News & Insights

Brazil healthcare provider Hapvida's profit slips on higher costs

August 09, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA on Wednesday posted a 8% drop in its second quarter adjusted net profit, dragged by higher costs even as sales rose.

Adjusted net profit landed at 221.6 million reais ($45.2 million), although net revenues rose 12.4% year-on-year to reach 6.84 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) meanwhile rose 4.1% to 606.2 million reais.

($1 = 4.9021 reais)

