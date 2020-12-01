US Markets

Brazil healthcare firm Intermedica prices shares at 69.50 reais

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes SA GNDI3.SA has concluded a secondary share offering amounting to 3.75 billion reais ($720 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, priced the shares at 69.50 reais each, below its closing price of 70.07 reais.

Bain Capital, which first invested in Intermedica in March 2014, sold part of its stake of 20.1% in the offering.

($1=5.2061 reais)

