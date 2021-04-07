Brazil healthcare firm Hapvida considering share offering -filing

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Hapvida Participacoes HAPV3.SA is considering a share offering as a way to finance M&A and improve its cash position, the healthcare company said in a securities filing on Tuesday evening.

Responding to a report on newspaper Valor Economico's website which said the company is preparing a 3 billion real ($537 million) offering, Hapvida said no decision has been made yet.

($1 = 5.5904 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

