Brazil healthcare co Intermedica considers share offering - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA is considering a secondary share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday, sending its shares down.

The company said it is in talks with investment banks about the offering, but did not disclose the amount of shares its shareholders would sell in the follow-on.

Shares in Intermedica were down 4.2% in the morning trading, the biggest loss in Brazil's stock exchange index.

