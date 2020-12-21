Brazil health regulator certifies Sinovac's CoronaVac production standards

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac, China's Sinovac-produced SVA.O coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being tested in Brazil.

Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself. Brazil's Sao Paulo state has said it will announce on Wednesday if CoronaVac has been found to be effective against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

