US Markets
SVA

Brazil health regulator certifies Sinovac's CoronaVac production standards

Contributor
Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac, China's Sinovac-produced coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being tested in Brazil.

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac, China's Sinovac-produced SVA.O coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being tested in Brazil.

Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself. Brazil's Sao Paulo state has said it will announce on Wednesday if CoronaVac has been found to be effective against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular