Brazil health regulator approves Sinovac's Coronavac for those aged 6 to 17

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved on Thursday the use of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Coronavac on those aged 6 to 17.

The green light came as three of five Anvisa directors voted in favor of the Coronavac shot, which is produced in Brazil by Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute. The remaining two directors were yet to vote.

