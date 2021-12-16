US Markets
Brazil health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 5 to 11

Ricardo Brito Reuters
BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday it has approved the use of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11 years old.

The regulator said the benefits of mass-immunization far outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine. It remains unclear, however, as to when Brazil might roll out doses to this age group.

