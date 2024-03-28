Brazil health plan operator Hapvida doubles quarterly adjusted profit

Adds details in paragraphs 3-6

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare operator Hapvida HAPV3.SA posted on Thursday a 104.8% jump in its adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, bolstered by higher prices for its health plans.

The company, which operates health and dental plans and owns hospitals in Brazil, reported a 330.5 million real ($65.9 million) adjusted net profit in the quarter ended in December.

Hapvida said its net revenue rose 6.7% to 6.94 billion reais in the quarter year-on-year, as its main health plan business saw an 8% revenue rise, with higher prices offseting a fall in the number of customers.

The firm's cash medical loss ratio, an indicator closely watched by investors, fell 3.6 percentage points from a year earlier to 69.3%, down 2.6 percentage points from the third quarter.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 949.7 million reais in the quarter, up 58.6% year-on-year, above the 913.6 million real estimate from analysts polled by LSEG.

Without adjustments, which included amortization of intangible assets, Hapvida posted a 29.9 million real net loss, from a 316.7 million real net loss a year earlier.

($1 = 5.0153 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

