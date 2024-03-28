News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil health plan operator Hapvida doubles quarterly adjusted profit

March 28, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 3-6

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare operator Hapvida HAPV3.SA posted on Thursday a 104.8% jump in its adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, bolstered by higher prices for its health plans.

The company, which operates health and dental plans and owns hospitals in Brazil, reported a 330.5 million real ($65.9 million) adjusted net profit in the quarter ended in December.

Hapvida said its net revenue rose 6.7% to 6.94 billion reais in the quarter year-on-year, as its main health plan business saw an 8% revenue rise, with higher prices offseting a fall in the number of customers.

The firm's cash medical loss ratio, an indicator closely watched by investors, fell 3.6 percentage points from a year earlier to 69.3%, down 2.6 percentage points from the third quarter.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 949.7 million reais in the quarter, up 58.6% year-on-year, above the 913.6 million real estimate from analysts polled by LSEG.

Without adjustments, which included amortization of intangible assets, Hapvida posted a 29.9 million real net loss, from a 316.7 million real net loss a year earlier.

($1 = 5.0153 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.