Brazil health insurance regulator blocks APS sale by UnitedHealth's Amil

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's health insurance regulator ANS said late on Tuesday it has decided to block the sale of healthcare plan operator APS by local group Amil, which is controlled by U.S. UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N, due to a lack of information regarding the proposed deal.

ANS said in a statement it called on Amil representatives to explain the move after local media reported the sale of APS to a group formed by Fiord Capital, Seferin & Coelho and HVK in a 3 billion real ($572.49 million) transaction, adding it was not informed about the transaction.

The regulator questioned the company about the transfer of APS's control, the financial capacity of the new controllers to guarantee APS's sustainability and the figures involved in the deal, saying "no satisfactory answers" were provided by Amil.

It added that Amil representatives have then committed to follow the steps required by the agency and file the documents needed for ANS to verify any change in APS's corporate structure.

"Until a new decision by ANS, APS must continue to be operated by Amil and under its full responsibility," the regulator said.

Amil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

APS currently provides health insurance to 330,000 clients in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana, according to ANS.

($1 = 5.2403 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia, editing Louise Heavens)

