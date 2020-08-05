Brazil has preserved 11 mln jobs, economy is recovering - Economy Minister

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil has preserved 11 million jobs thanks to government measures taken to support the economy since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial hit to employment is almost over, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday.

Speaking in virtual testimony to lawmakers, Guedes also said the economy faces another difficult month or two "but we are recovering."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)

