Brazil has made no request to U.S. in regards to Bolsonaro, Torres -minister

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

January 13, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Friday the country had made no request to the United States in regards to former President Jair Bolsonaro and his former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who are both in Florida.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of Torres, who said he would turn himself in, while dozens of U.S. congress member asked the country to revoke Bolsonaro's visa after his supporters stormed Brasilia earlier this month.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

