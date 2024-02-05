Brazil has harvested 16% of soybean crop, says AgRural

Adds more information, corn data

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil had harvested 16% of the 2023/24 soybean crop as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, up 5 percentage points from the previous week.

The combination of hot weather and little rain, especially in the south of the country, has rung alarm bells for producers in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and parts of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul, AgRural said.

If these conditions persist in February, they could result in productivity losses, AgRural added.

As the soy is removed from the fields, Brazilian farmers have also been planting their 2023/24 second corn crop, which represents about 75% of annual national production and is cultivated in the same fields as soybeans.

As of last Thursday, 27% of the expected second corn area had been planted in Brazil's center-south, up from 11% the previous week. This marks the fastest pace for second corn planting since records began in 2013, AgRural said.

Because Brazil's soybean harvest was delayed in some areas, planting second corn fast is crucial as farmers try to avoid sowing outside the ideal climate window, which closes in late February.

Brazil is the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, as well as a leading corn exporter.

