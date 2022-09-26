Brazil had current account deficit of $4.136 bln in July

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit was $4.136 billion in July, the central bank said on Monday, against a $0.5 billion surplus expected in a Reuters poll.

Foreign direct investment in July reached $7.723 billion, compared with $3.096 billion expected in the poll.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by David Goodman )

