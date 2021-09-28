Brazil gym chain Bluefit suspends IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian gym chain Bluefit Academias has decided to suspend its initial public offering, it said in a securities filing late on Monday, citing market volatility.

Bluefit said it may relaunch the IPO in up to 60 days. The company was planning to raise roughly 450 million reais ($84.35 million).

This month, pharmaceuticals company Althaia ALTF3.SA also decided to postpone its IPO as offerings are facing a more challenging market amid political turmoil that threatens the country's reform process.

($1 = 5.3349 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

