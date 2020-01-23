US Markets

Brazil green lights U.S. deportation of more Brazilians by plane

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The U.S. government will deport a planeload of Brazilians on Friday, the second such chartered flight since October to return an increasing number of migrants trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular