Brazil green coffee exports fall 19% in June -industry group

July 12, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest coffee exporter, shipped 2.292 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in June, 19% less than in the same month a year ago, industry group Cecafe said on Wednesday.

Exports of Arabica green coffee fell 23.3% to 2.06 million bags from June 2022. Exports of robusta coffee rose 60.5%, to 230,653 bags.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
