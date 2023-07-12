Brazil green coffee exports fall 19% in June -industry group

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest coffee exporter, shipped 2.292 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in June, 19% less than in the same month a year ago, industry group Cecafe said on Wednesday.

Exports of Arabica green coffee fell 23.3% to 2.06 million bags from June 2022. Exports of robusta coffee rose 60.5%, to 230,653 bags.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

