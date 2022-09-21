Brazil grants tax exemption for foreign investors in corporate bonds

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a provisional measure on Wednesday to exempt foreign investors from paying tax on profits from investments in private securities, according to a statement from his office.

The tax exemption will be granted for capital gains on fixed-income securities issued by companies and banks, such as debentures and bonds.

Foreigners currently pay a 15% tax on capital gains from local private-sector bonds, but are exempt from the tax when they invest in Brazil's stock market and public debt.

According to the government, the measure will increase demand from foreign investors, helping to bring funds into the country and lowering funding costs for local firms.

The government said the measure will mean forgoing tax revenue of 1.3 billion reais ($251 million) in 2023, 1.4 billion reais in 2024 and 1.6 billion reais in 2025.

The measure, in force from Wednesday on a temporary basis, requires approval from congress to become permanent.

($1 = 5.1716 reais)

