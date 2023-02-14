US Markets

Brazil grain storage deficit to reach 117 mln T in 2022/2023, says industry group Abimaq

February 14, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil, which is poised to reap more than 300 million tonnes of grains in the 2022/2023 season, faces a grain storage deficit of 117 million tonnes this cycle, according to a representative from machinery markers' industry group Abimaq.

Brazil would need to invest 15 billion reais ($2.90 billion) per year to avoid widening the grain storage gap, Paulo Bertolini said.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

