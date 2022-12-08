US Markets

Brazil grain crop to reach a record 312.2 mln tns in 2022/23, Conab says

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

December 08, 2022 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's total grain crop is expected to reach a record 312.2 million tonnes, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 15% from the previous year though slightly down from a previous estimate of 313.04 million tonnes.

The South American nation's soybean production is seen reaching 153.48 million tonnes in the new season, up 22.2% year-on-year, while total corn output is expected to jump 11.2% to 125.83 million tonnes.

Conab's previous projections for soybean and corn stood at 153.54 million and 126.4 million tonnes, respectively.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.